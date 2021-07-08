Chautauqua County Reports No New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

The Chautauqua County Health Department reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the number of active cases of the virus (6) and the county's seven-day average infection rate (0.3%) remain unchanged, while the number of hospitalizations (3) and people in quarantine (12) are down from Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,301 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county, with 9,138 recovered and 157 who have died.