Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County Reports No New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

chautauquatoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Health Department reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the number of active cases of the virus (6) and the county's seven-day average infection rate (0.3%) remain unchanged, while the number of hospitalizations (3) and people in quarantine (12) are down from Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,301 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county, with 9,138 recovered and 157 who have died.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Health
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Coronavirus
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk?

TOKYO (AP) — Disputed, locked down and running a year late, the Tokyo Games begin at last on Friday night, a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease — and an event steeped in the political and medical baggage of a relentless pandemic whose presence haunts every Olympic corner.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy