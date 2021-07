Introduced back in 2015 with the release of iPhone 6S, Live photo was a feature where you can capture moving photo (it’s like a short 2-second video, but captured as photo) with your camera so your photo looks like a live photo (hence the name!). While the main intention is so that you can always get the best shot from your taken picture (check here on how you can do so: How to always get the best photo on every captures on your iPhone at JILAXZONE), but eventually Live photo become the “standard” on future iPhone because compared to standard photo, Live photo looks way better, especially if you scroll the photo one by one on your iOS Photo Albums.