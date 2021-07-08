Sebastian Stan Had Hoped to Reunite with Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2
As the actor who had the deepest connection with Black Panther's T'Challa, it is not surprising that Sebastian Stan has hoped to appear alongside the late Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming sequel, as well as other possible Marvel movies. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Stan opened up about how being one of the first Marvel heroes to appear with Boseman's Black Panther meant there was a connection he would have liked to have kept going if circumstances had allowed.movieweb.com
