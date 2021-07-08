Cancel
Sebastian Stan Had Hoped to Reunite with Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2

Anthony Lund
Cover picture for the articleAs the actor who had the deepest connection with Black Panther's T'Challa, it is not surprising that Sebastian Stan has hoped to appear alongside the late Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming sequel, as well as other possible Marvel movies. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Stan opened up about how being one of the first Marvel heroes to appear with Boseman's Black Panther meant there was a connection he would have liked to have kept going if circumstances had allowed.

MoviesMovieWeb

Lupita Nyong'o's Workout Video Goes Viral as Black Panther 2 Continues Filming

With filming underway on the Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lupita Nyong'o has been sharing her preparation routing with fans via an Instagram video. The Oscar winning actress is seen in the video working out in New York back in June, and thanks to the cameras rolling on the Black Panther follow up it has gone viral again.
MoviesCollider

Warner Bros. Passed On a Chadwick Boseman-Starring 'L.A. Confidential' Sequel

There's no doubt that there would have been many more great performances from actor Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in August 2020. According to The Ringer, Boseman was set to take on a new role in a sequel to the beloved neo-noir L.A. Confidential, re-teaming with 42 director Brian Helgeland, who wrote the original. The pitch was denied by Warner Bros., a move that's hard to envision boiling down to having an Academy Award-nominated actor such as Boseman on board.
Moviesjammin1057.com

Angela Bassett Speaks On The Ever-Changing ‘Wakanda Forever’ Script

Award-winning actress Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda in 2018’s Black Panther (and cameoed in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame), says the script for Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is ever-changing. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like at all,” Bassett told Entertainment Tonight. “There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one’s coming.”
MoviesPosted by
GMA

Michael B. Jordan talks Killmonger, 'Black Panther' sequel

Michael B. Jordan knows he can't say much about the upcoming "Black Panther" sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but that's not stopping fans from asking if they'll see him in the movie. The 34-year-old actor appeared on the "Jemele Hill is Unbothered" podcast and addressed the possibility of his character,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

See Black Panther 2's Lupita Nyong’o Getting Back Into Superhero Shape As The Movie Starts Filming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is greatly expanding at the moment, with new TV and film releases in addition to the future projects that are currently in the works. Chief among them is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will continue the narrative of the titular country while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. And now you can see Nakia actress getting back into superhero shape as the sequel starts filming.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Kevin Feige Says ‘Black Panther 2’ Would “Make Chad Proud” As Production On The Sequel Begins

Though the original “Black Panther” only hit theaters and went on to earn more than $1.34 billion at the global box office in 2018, the three-year gap has felt like an eternity as the world has gone through so much in that time. And in terms of Marvel and “Black Panther,” that includes the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman last year. Well, more than three years later, the sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has officially kicked off production, and according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, it’s a film that would have made the late actor proud.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Taken Another Big Step Forward Ahead Of Filming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Marvel Studios has plenty of films in various stages of development, and one of the most anticipated would easily be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to the acclaimed 2018 Marvel movie has certainly experienced its share of alterations but, now, production has finally commenced in Atlanta. While the changes in front of the camera are more than evident, there will also be some changes behind it. This was clear through the latest bit of progress that was made by the production.
TV SeriesComplex

Disney+ and Marvel Share ‘What If...?’ Animated Series Trailer f/ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and More

Disney+ has debuted the first trailer for Marvel’s animated series What if…?, which explores alternate versions of some of the MCU’s biggest moments. Featuring the voices of Chadwick Boseman, in what is officially his last role, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B Jordan, and Josh Brolin among others, the trailer offers a look at what fans can expect from the first animated MCU series. Inspired by the comic book line of the same name, What If…? is the third MCU show to debut this year. While most of the original actors return to reprise their respective roles—including Mark Ruffalo and Karen Gillan as well—it’s not clear if Robert Downey Jr. voices Iron Man. Back in late 2019, Jeff Goldblum told BuzzFeed that RDJ would be voicing the character, but he’s currently not listed as part of the cast on IMDB.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a connection with Iron Man

The movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in full swing and they will use a location linked to Iron Man / Tony Stark. One of the great bets of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe it is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, since the long-awaited sequel will have to continue exploring the African country as mysterious as it is technologically superior. But now, we know that there will be a connection to a very important place for Iron Man / Tony Stark.
MoviesMovieWeb

Don Cheadle's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Emmy Nom Has Marvel Fans Screaming

Don Cheadle landed an Emmy nomination for his guest appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and many Marvel fans just aren't quite sure how to take the news. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cheadle has long been playing the role of James "Rhodey" Rhodes, aka War Machine, in various movies. He briefly appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode "New World Order, and while it was certainly an awesome cameo, you'd almost miss it if you blinked.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Has Had at Least Five Different Scripts

Marvel's upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, must be a daunting task for all involved as they work tirelessly to continue the legacy of both the beloved comic book character and the late great star Chadwick Boseman. Returning actress Angela Bassett has now offered some insight into the difficulty of achieving this task, revealing that there have been up to five versions of the Black Panther 2 script and counting.
Movies/Film

Winston Duke Is Back in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

To say there’s an air of mystery surrounding Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a bit of an understatement. There’s so much we don’t know about this movie, which is currently filming in Atlanta. But we know at least one good thing: Winston Duke will return as M’Baku. The actor...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chadwick Boseman was about to have one last big role

Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020, was widely recognized for his role as Black Panther / T’Challa. The actor almost played another great role before he died. Chadwick Boseman he is one of the most popular actors of the moment. Unfortunately, the artist lost his life in a tragic way in August of last year (2020), when cancer was consuming him and left him with no options to continue in the fight. After his passing, his fame remained, and even grew, having been nominated for an award. Oscar.
TV & Videos1051thebounce.com

Chadwick Boseman Voiced T’Challa In Animated ‘What If?’ Series

Chadwick Boseman recorded vocals as his Marvel character King T’Challa for the upcoming Marvel animated series, What If…?. The voice work of Boseman is seen in the trailer as he plays his notable role as T’Challa of Wakanda. His role was recorded shortly before his passing last year per Uproxx. In this alternate universe, the Yondu character (played by Michael Rooker) kidnaps T’Challa from earth, instead of the character Peter Quill, as portrayed in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Kevin Feige Says “Very Special” Sequel Honors Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios President and producer Kevin Feige updates Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, saying the "very special" sequel from director Ryan Coogler honors Chadwick Boseman. After the 43-year-old King T'Challa actor died in August 2020, Feige confirmed in December that Marvel would not recast the character because Boseman's portrayal "is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past." Instead, to "honor the legacy that Chad helped us build," Feige revealed Wakanda Forever would "continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

