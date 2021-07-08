Diddy Claims Waking Up with 15 Roaches on His Face Inspired His Hustle and Drive

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleYou heard it right. Diddy wants you to know he didn't wake up one day and to his surprise he was a rapper, singer, record producer, record executive, entrepreneur and mogul. He started how most do, at the bottom. He was an intern at New York's Uptown Records. He worked his way up to talent director, and before long he was helping develop Jodeci and Mary J. Blige. But before he was Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, or Diddy, he was a young man named Sean Combs, living rough on the outskirts of Harlem. He literally had his wake up call to do something about it.

