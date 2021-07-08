549 Forestridge Ln, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

This remarkable estate is located inside one of the most prestigious gated neighborhoods at Lake of the Ozarks. This custom smart home has 7 bedrooms, 7 and a half bath, and two gourmet kitchens located on the main and lower level. The home also features an office with a lake view, gym, Movie Theatre that is THX Certified, and two outdoor kitchens. The AMX control center can control the 17 zone climate control, lights, security, TV, Radio, Spa and Pool! This home is perfect for entertaining on one of the many outdoor patios, or on the 6, 500 sqft dock. Dock includes a full kitchen, 6 jet ski slips, 3 boat slips, with the largest being 18x64, swim platform, and a wide enough ramp to bring down the golf cart! Don't worry about not getting internet on the dock as it has its own Wifi. You will stay cool all summer long with the misting fans on the dock or in the infinity pool, and spa. Patio was just redone and has brand new kool deck! Home comes TURN KEY!