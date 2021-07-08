Ex-Columbia officer sentenced to probation in girl's death
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former Columbia police officer who accidentally hit and killed a 4-year-old girl was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation. Andria Heese pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor reckless driving in the death of Gabriella Curry outside Battle High School on Jan. 4, 2019. She was given a 180-day suspended sentence and also ordered to serve 40 hours of community service.www.registercitizen.com
