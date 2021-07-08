iCloud Private Relay makes advertisers worry about future of fingerprinting on the web
Apple’s new privacy features are causing uproar in the digital advertising industry. The company announced a new iCloud Private Relay feature for the web and advertisers are now worried that it would end fingerprinting. Fingerprinting is a way for websites to track users via a hidden code to identify or re-identify visiting users’ computers or phones by their configured settings or observable characteristics or configured settings.www.ithinkdiff.com
