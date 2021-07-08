Cancel
iCloud Private Relay makes advertisers worry about future of fingerprinting on the web

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s new privacy features are causing uproar in the digital advertising industry. The company announced a new iCloud Private Relay feature for the web and advertisers are now worried that it would end fingerprinting. Fingerprinting is a way for websites to track users via a hidden code to identify or re-identify visiting users’ computers or phones by their configured settings or observable characteristics or configured settings.

