Netflix Unveils ‘Red Notice’ First Look and Release Date

We haven’t seen many shows where a girl is shown striving to be the hero and that’s one of the reasons, why this idea isn’t internalized in the girls. And that’s why Chris Nee, who was earlier known for the Disney hit “Doc McStuffins” came up with the idea of Ridley Jones which ventures onto a hero’s journey for the girls. Ridley Jones Season 1 which constituted six episodes was initially released on Youtube on June 8 and has garnered 19 M views so far. Today, on 13 July the show was added to Netflix and now the fans are waiting for season 2 but before that, let’s have a look at the premise of Season 1: