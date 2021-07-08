Cancel
Netflix Unveils ‘Red Notice’ First Look and Release Date

By Matt Singer
Red Notice is supposedly the most expensive movie in Netflix’s history. (The budget estimates online put it in the neighborhood of $200 million.) The film certainly has one of the company’s biggest casts to date as well. It’s headlined by three movie stars who typically anchor movies all by themselves: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

