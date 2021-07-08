Upper Hand Brewery Expanding To Southeastern Michigan

Upper Hand Brewery, a division of Bell’s Brewery based in the Upper Peninsula, will be available across the entirety of Upper and Lower Michigan this fall. “This last push into southeastern Michigan represents the final step of a year-long goal to make Upper Hand beer available statewide,” said Sam Reese, Director of Upper Hand Brewery. “To everyone from across Lower Michigan who has called, emailed, and sent messages asking when we’d be available in their neck of the woods, it’s finally time.”