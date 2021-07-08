Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Upper Hand Brewery Expanding To Southeastern Michigan

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpper Hand Brewery, a division of Bell’s Brewery based in the Upper Peninsula, will be available across the entirety of Upper and Lower Michigan this fall. “This last push into southeastern Michigan represents the final step of a year-long goal to make Upper Hand beer available statewide,” said Sam Reese, Director of Upper Hand Brewery. “To everyone from across Lower Michigan who has called, emailed, and sent messages asking when we’d be available in their neck of the woods, it’s finally time.”

www.radioresultsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Reese, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Peninsula#Beer#Food Drink#Upper Hand Brewery#Bell#Upper And Lower Michigan#Rave Associates#O W Inc#Drink U P#Upa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy