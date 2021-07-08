Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Recap: Levi Strauss Q2 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 13 days ago

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 147.92% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.09. Revenue of $1,276,000,000 rose by 156.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
58K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#H2#Eps Guidance#Fy21#Denizen Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Northern Trust Q2 Earnings

Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 22.60% over the past year to $1.79, which beat the estimate of $1.72. Revenue of $1,580,000,000 higher by 4.91% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of $1,580,000,000. Looking Ahead.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Healthcare Services Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share fell 58.06% over the past year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.30. Revenue of $398,171,000 declined by 11.91% year over year, which missed the estimate of $407,460,000. Outlook. Earnings guidance hasn't...
EconomyInvestopedia

United Airlines Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Load factor beat analyst expectations, and although it is well above the lows reached during the pandemic, it remains below pre-pandemic levels. Load factor measures the percentage of an airline's seating capacity that is filled with paying passengers. The fast-spreading Delta variant could dampen recovery in travel demand. United Airlines...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Harley-Davidson's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) is trading lower Wednesday after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results. Harley-Davidson reported second-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.17 per share. However, the company reported quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.42 billion. "We...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “. Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.64.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from iFAST's earnings

On July 23, iFAST reveals figures for Q2. Analysts on Wall Street predict iFAST will release earnings per share of SGD 0.031. Follow iFAST stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On July 23, iFAST will release figures for the most recent quarter. 1 analyst expects earnings of SGD...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

As Levi's Recovers, Does Its Share Price Have Room to Grow?

People are upgrading their denim wardrobes again. Levi's expects its booming e-commerce business to push profits higher. Expectations for long-term growth are increasing as the online business expands. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is experiencing an "accelerated recovery" across its business, CEO Chip Bergh noted in the fiscal second-quarter earnings report delivered...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Covenant Logistics Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 3100.00% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.67. Revenue of $256,324,000 up by 33.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $225,270,000. Looking Ahead.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Sterling Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 79.31% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.50. Revenue of $218,527,000 higher by 2.45% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $221,640,000.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Central Valley Community Q2 Earnings

Shares of Central Valley Community (NASDAQ:CVCY) were flat after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 233.33% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.47. Revenue of $18,081,000 rose by 16.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,780,000. Looking Ahead. Central...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $87.17 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,763 shares during the quarter. Under Armour makes up about 1.8% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.86% of Under Armour worth $87,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: First Internet Q2 Earnings

Shares of First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 177.50% year over year to $1.11, which missed the estimate of $1.20. Revenue of $30,569,000 rose by 57.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,070,000. Guidance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Kaiser Aluminum Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 177.78% over the past year to $1.00, which missed the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $741,000,000 up by 168.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $519,180,000. Looking Ahead.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Landstar System Q2 Earnings

Shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 252.94% year over year to $2.40, which beat the estimate of $2.31. Revenue of $1,571,000,000 higher by 90.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000. Guidance. Earnings guidance hasn't...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

SL Green: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $117.7 million, or $1.60 per share, in the period.
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

Rexford Industrial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $52.8 million, or 39 cents per share, in the period. The average estimate...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Citizens Financial Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 175.47% year over year to $1.46, which beat the estimate of $1.09. Revenue of $1,609,000,000 declined by 8.06% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Halliburton Q2 Earnings

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 420.00% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.23. Revenue of $3,707,000,000 rose by 15.99% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,740,000,000. Guidance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Iridium Communications Q2 Earnings

Shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 133.33% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.06). Revenue of $149,919,000 rose by 6.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $148,530,000. Looking Ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy