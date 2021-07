IPhones have been compromised by the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. Should you be worried? That depends on who you ask. The iPhone has always been lauded for its tight security and privacy controls, especially compared with Android devices. But that reputation took a hit this week with the revelation that a spyware program ostensibly used to hack into the phones of criminals and terrorists was abused by certain authoritarian governments to compromise the iPhones of journalists, activists and other prominent people.