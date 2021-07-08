Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Canada will not welcome unvaccinated tourists for some time -PM Trudeau

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Foreign tourists who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter Canada for quite some time because the government is unwilling to jeopardize progress made on containing the virus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. “I can tell you right now that’s not...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Reuters#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
PoliticsUS News and World Report

As Canada Heads Toward Vote, Trudeau Vulnerable Over Indigenous Policies

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The discovery of hundreds of graves of indigenous children, highlighting Canada's mistreatment of First Nations, has dominated campaigning ahead of a likely election and is an issue on which Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vulnerable, analysts and indigenous advocates say. In 2015, Trudeau promised to reset...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Canada Might Open to Vaxxed Americans in Mid-August, Trudeau Says

Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus may be able to take non-essential trips to Canada starting mid-August, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday. Initially sluggish, Canada’s vaccination rate has picked up in recent weeks, and now the majority of the population is fully inoculated, as is the case in the U.S. Trudeau said that if vaccinations continue apace, the border will in all likelihood open to vaccinated Americans in August and to travelers from all countries in September. Trudeau held a meeting with the leaders of Canada’s provinces Thursday, and, according to the minutes of the gathering, “He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel... Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.” The border between the United States and Canada has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.
BusinessWenatchee World

Trudeau sees Canada border opening in August, but this has to happen first

MONTREAL — Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement released by his office Thursday, July 15, "if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue." The transcript said...
Public Health95.5 FM WIFC

Canada may allow fully vaccinated travellers by early September – Trudeau

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada may permit fully vaccinated travellers into the country by early September, the country’s prime minister said on Thursday, if the current trend in vaccination rate and public health conditions continue. Justin Trudeau made the remarks in a call with Canadian provincial leaders, according to a readout...
Worldkdal610.com

Delta variant cases in Turkey nearly triple in a week – minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The number of Delta variant COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen to some 750 from 284 seven days ago and overall cases climbed 20% at the weekend compared to a week earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Turkey eased most coronavirus-related restrictions on July 1 after daily...
Public Healthbuffalonynews.net

Unvaccinated foreigners not allowed into Canada, says PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, Canada: Unvaccinated foreign tourists will not be allowed into Canada "for quite a while," according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "I can tell you right now that's not going to happen for quite a while," said Trudeau, as quoted by Reuters. Canada will no longer require fully vaccinated returning...
PoliticsNarcity

Trudeau Says Canada Is 'Not Going To Dictate' When The US Lets Canadians Back In

"Canadians have — throughout the pandemic — been able to fly down to the States for tourism, for secondary residences, for whatever reasons they wanted." 🇨🇦. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded to questions about the Canada-U.S. land border and why fully vaccinated Canadians have not yet been given the go-ahead to visit the States.
PoliticsFingerLakes1

Canadian border set to open to U.S. Citizens August 9th

U.S. citizens can start visiting Canada on August 9th. The borders will fully open to the rest of the world September 7th. The quarantine time will be lifted for citizens living in the U.S. with full vaccinations. The U.S. has not announced if they will be opening the border yet.
Public Healthftnnews.com

Canada Opens Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

The Government of Canada announced its plan to open its borders first for fully vaccinated American travelers and U.S. permanent residents and later for travelers from other countries. On September 7, 2021, provided that the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favorable, the Government intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully...
Advocacydallassun.com

Protesters urge PM Trudeau to recognise Uyghur genocide

Ottawa [Canada] July 20 (ANI): More than 200 people across Canada joined a rally outside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office in Ottawa to call the Canadian government to take action to stop the Uyghur genocide. The protest occurred on Sunday and was joined by women and children. An Uyghur Muslim,...
Public HealthPosted by
Panhandle Post

Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
LifestyleFlight Global.com

Canada’s WestJet declines federal aid

WestJet, Canada’s second largest airline, says it is “not actively pursuing financial support from the federal government” to help it navigate through the Covid-19 crisis. “The WestJet Group and the government of Canada have had constructive discussions over the last several months,” the Calgary-based airline says on 20 July. “Given...
Worldsanantoniopost.com

Borders, air travel between U.S. and Canada set to resume Aug. 9

Following a 16-month closure of the U.S.-Canada border, the Canadian government announced on Monday that vaccinated American tourists will again be admitted beginning August 9. Canada will also allow inoculated visitors from countries other than the United States into the country beginning September 7. At the same time, the Canadian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy