Summit Academy band, choir, orchestra and guitar students celebrate their Music in the Parks festival awards at Lagoon. (Photo courtesy of Alan Larson/Summit Academy) If an encore was needed, perhaps it should have been on May 8 when Summit Academy took first place in its division with its orchestra, choir and guitar performances at the Music in the Parks festival. Along with its second-place band finish, the music program was awarded the Esprit de Corps award—for the fourth-straight year (skipping last year since the festival wasn’t held because of the COVID-19 pandemic).