It’s been an exciting few weeks, but we have finally made it to the conclusion of Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy, as she takes us back to the year 1666 where everything began with Sarah Fier’s curse that has a hold over the residents of Shadyside and has seemingly left those living in nearby Sunnyvale thriving and unaffected by the witch’s influence from beyond the grave. As someone who has really enjoyed both the 1994 and 1978 Fear Street installments of this series, I’m completely in awe of how well everything comes together in Fear Street Part Three: 1666, where we not only take a terrifying trip to the past that sheds new light on just what exactly happened to Sarah Fier, but also satisfyingly wraps up the story of Deena (Kiana Madeira), Sam (Olivia Scott Welch) and Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.) as well, as they set out to put an end to the miseries that are plaguing those stuck living in Shadyside.