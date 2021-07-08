One positive, one hospitalization in Door County

Just one person tested positive out of 43 people who tested for COVID19 in Door County this week, but one person was hospitalized due to the virus. Door County’s weekly COVID19 report which comes out on Thursdays reported no deaths and that active cases went down by five, and is now just at one. The county has now had 99 COVID hospitalizations. The state did get its first reported death of July and the seven-day average for new positive tests jumped up from 71 to 85 on Thursday.