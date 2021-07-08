Michael Avenatti Sentenced To 30 Months In Nike Extortion Case

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti will face two and a half years in prison for attempting to extort up to $25m from Nike. Avenatti (one-time attorney to Stormy Daniels, who, unbelievably, was being touted as a presidential candidate in some quarters just a few years ago) was convicted in February 2020 of trying to extort more than $20 million from the sportswear giant, but his sentencing was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed to Nike that his allegations would “take $10bn off your client’s” stock market capitalization and that he was “not fucking around with this."