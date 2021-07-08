Michael Avenatti Sentenced To 30 Months In Nike Extortion Case
Michael Avenatti, the former attorney of Stormy Daniels and famous Twitter personality has been sentenced to 30 months in connection with the Nike extortion case from March 2019. The events that led up to that charge included Avenatti attempting to extort Nike in regards to information with payments to college athletes, notably Zion Williamson. When originally charged, the attorney was looking at up to 100 years in prison.defpen.com
Comments / 0