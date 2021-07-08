What Is a Truffle and Why Is It So Expensive?

Everything you need to know about the most popular bourbon whiskey on shelves today. This time: Stagg Jr., the younger sibling of one of the most iconic whiskeys in the world. Stagg Jr. is a Buffalo Trace Distillery-made, barrel-proof bourbon whiskey. It's one of two bourbons (the other belongs to the Antique Collection) the distillery makes that is named after 19th century bourbon businessman George T. Stagg, who built the distillery that would eventually be renamed Buffalo Trace. Batches have released twice a year, usually with one season in between batches, since the bottle was first released in the fall of 2013. The whiskey is made with Buffalo Trace's Mashbill #1 — the same mash used to make Eagle Rare, mainline E.H. Taylor Jr. bourbon, the brand's eponymous Buffalo Trace bourbon and more.