Argentina announces COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Moderna

Shares of Moderna Inc. rose 1.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said it has partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan to supply an additional 50 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. The supply agreement also includes the variant booster vaccine candidate, if it is authorized. The new supply agreement is in addition to the prior agreement for 50 million vaccine doses in 2021, which results in a total supply for Japan of 100 million doses. Moderna will be responsible for making and supplying the vaccine while Takeda and the Japanese government will be responsible for import, local regulatory and distribution in Japan. Moderna's stock has rocketed 200.2% year to date through Monday, while Takeda's U.S.-listed shares have declined 7.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 13.4%.