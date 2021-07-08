Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Argentina announces COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Moderna

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Argentina on Thursday announced it will sign a COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Moderna, as the country attempts to speed up the inoculation of its population and sidestep a possible third wave of the coronavirus. Cabinet chief Santiago Cafiero told Argentina’s Congress that a deal would be signed...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Cafiero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Russia#Reuters#Cabinet#Sinopharm#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Related
Worldtripsavvy.com

The US Has Issued A "Do Not Travel" Advisory for the UK and Four Other Countries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. State Department have officially raised the advisory level and are warning U.S. citizens and residents to avoid travel to five countries around the globe, citing a marked concern over rising COVID-19 cases in these areas. The five newest countries...
PharmaceuticalsZacks.com

Moderna (MRNA) Set to Supply Argentina With COVID-19 Vaccine

MRNA - Free Report) announced that it has entered into an agreement with the government of Argentina for supplying 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, or an updated booster vaccine shot, upon potential authorization in the country. The company is set to begin delivery of the vaccine in...
Worldkdal610.com

Delta variant cases in Turkey nearly triple in a week – minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The number of Delta variant COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen to some 750 from 284 seven days ago and overall cases climbed 20% at the weekend compared to a week earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Turkey eased most coronavirus-related restrictions on July 1 after daily...
Public Healthkdal610.com

Germany wary on re-opening as England prepares to lift COVID curbs

BERLIN (Reuters) – German officials said on Tuesday coronavirus measures should be maintained until more of the population has been vaccinated, and one called England’s plan to lift most restrictions despite the spread of the Delta variant “a highly risky experiment”. England will become from July 19 the first part...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

EU likely to decide on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids next week

AMSTERDAM – A top official at the European Medicines Agency said a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week. If approved, it would be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. At a press briefing...
Public Healthkdal610.com

Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain – poll

LONDON (Reuters) – Two thirds of people in Britain think at least some coronavirus restrictions should stay in place after July 19 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to do away with them in England, according to an opinion poll published on Thursday. Sixty-six percent of people taking part in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentine farmers sell 25.1 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans

BUENOS AIRES, July 20 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 25.1 million tonnes of soybeans from the current 2020/21 crop year, after transactions were recorded over the last week for 660,400 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data updated through July 14. The pace of...
Kidskdal610.com

Child diseases on rise as COVID-19 slows routine vaccinations -U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) – Nearly 23 million children missed out on routine vaccinations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the highest number in more than a decade, fuelling outbreaks of measles, polio and other preventable diseases, U.N. agencies said on Thursday. Measles, one of the world’s most contagious diseases, can...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Moderna partners with Takeda, Japanese government on additional 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Shares of Moderna Inc. rose 1.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said it has partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan to supply an additional 50 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. The supply agreement also includes the variant booster vaccine candidate, if it is authorized. The new supply agreement is in addition to the prior agreement for 50 million vaccine doses in 2021, which results in a total supply for Japan of 100 million doses. Moderna will be responsible for making and supplying the vaccine while Takeda and the Japanese government will be responsible for import, local regulatory and distribution in Japan. Moderna's stock has rocketed 200.2% year to date through Monday, while Takeda's U.S.-listed shares have declined 7.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 13.4%.
Worldkfgo.com

U.S. eases COVID travel advisory for India -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has lowered its COVID-related travel advisory for India to “Level 3 – Reconsider Travel,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday. The advisory for Pakistan was similarly eased to reconsider travel, it said. The COVID advisories previously asked Americans not to travel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy