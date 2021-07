You wait ages for a new top-down hack and slash game then two come along at once. The second half of July sees the release of Death’s Door and Eldest Souls, a couple of indies that have been showing promise since they were first unveiled. I’ve been alternating between preview builds of both for the last week, appreciating the base similarity of their measured dodge, slash rhythms – thankfully, they both share the same core controls – and also how they diverge from that foundation in highly different ways. By an accident of scheduling, they create a kind of yin-yang, light-dark complement to one another, which has only helped me like them even more.