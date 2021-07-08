Copper Hills' Brielle Davis wins state pole vault championship

Blue Hills Shooting Stars compete at National Championships. The Blue Hills Shooting Stars Youth Shooting Team just returned from competing at the National Championships at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Ohio. There were roughly 4,000 youth Athletes from around the country ages 10 thru college. These athletes competed in the following categories: Pistol, Rimfire Rifle, Trap, Sporting Clays and Skeet. There were 1,900 Athletes alone competing in Pistol/Rifle, setting a new world record for the largest steel match. The Blue Hills Shooting Stars had nine athletes take part in the national competition. All of these athletes did an outstanding job and represented the area communities, as well as the Shooting Stars team/club. Most of the competitors logged personal-best performances at nationals. Reyana Ladd placed third in the nation in Iron Rifle Intermediate Entry Level Division, competing against 27 other female athletes. This was Reyana’s first year shooting and she is now a national medal winner. Pictured in front, from left to right, are: Brady Hanson, Rylee Ladd, Reyana Ladd and Elliot Nichols; in back are Summer Hanson, Evan Hahn, Dan Nichols, Isaac Welle and Christian Handrahan.