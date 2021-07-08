Cancel
Copper Hills' Brielle Davis wins state pole vault championship

valleyjournals.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrielle Davis took home a state championship and a USATF win a few weeks later. (Photo courtesy of Copper Hills track and field.) Copper Hills pole vault specialist Brielle Davis has fast become one of the best jumpers in the state of Utah. As a freshman two years ago, Davis...

