New High Republic: Out of the Shadows excerpt foreshadows Jedi’s future fall

By Editorial
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High Republic era of Star Wars has proven to be an exciting mix of high-stakes storytelling, expanding Jedi mythology, and clever foreshadowing of the conflict that will define the Skywalker Saga 200 years later. While introducing us to a galaxy in which the Jedi are numerous and the Republic is powerful, authors Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, Cavan Scott, Claudia Gray, and Daniel Jose Older have created an intense conflict that demonstrates the endless possibilities of the Star Wars galaxy.

