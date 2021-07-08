New High Republic: Out of the Shadows excerpt foreshadows Jedi’s future fall

Mark Hamill's cameo appearance as Luke Skywalker in the season two finale of The Mandalorian knocked everyone for six when it premiered, as well as proving that secrets can be kept when it comes to the biggest surprises on the biggest shows in the streaming world. One person who was just as surprised as many by the appearance was Hamill himself. During his appearance on The Tonight Show, as well as discussing his Masters of The Universe role, he also talked about the surprise Mandalorian return as well as teasing a new behind the scenes special coming soon to Disney+.