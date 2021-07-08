Cancel
Free substance use disorder residential treatment program expands to keep up with demand

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse said across the state there’s been a rise in substance abuse disorder. “In the last year we’ve seen a 60 percent increase in naloxone from E.M.S. and a 50 percent increase in overdoses in our emergency departments,” said Douglas Huntsinger, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Commission to Combat Drug Abuse and Chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse.

