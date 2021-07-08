PD: Berks County Man Killed In Crash On Route 422 In South Heidelberg

South Heidelberg PD Photo Credit: South Heidelberg Police Department

A Berks County man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday evening while crossing the street on Route 422 east in South Heidelberg, authorities said.

David Bagrud, 60, of Wernersville was crossing 422 east/Penn Avenue between Point Road and Mountain Boulevard, near the Moyer Nissan dealership, when he was hit by a car driven by 58-year-old Vincent Smith, of Sinking Spring around 6 p.m., according to South Heidelberg police.

Smith’s SUV struck Bagrud with the right front bumper and passenger side mirror, causing him to be thrown into the air before landing on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes, police said.

Bagrud was rushed to Reading Hospital but died of multiple traumatic injuries at approximately 9 p.m., police said.

Smith had pulled over after the crash, and remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The South Heidelberg Township Police Department is asking for anyone that may have witnessed the event, to contact the department at (610) 670-9885 or (610) 655-4911, or Crime Alert Berks at 1 (877) 373-9913.

The South Heidelberg Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Western Berks Fire Department and Paramedics from Western Berks Ambulance.

