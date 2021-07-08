Cancel
Real Estate

New Inventory Kept Senior Housing Occupancy at Record-Low Level in Q2 2021

By Tim Regan
seniorhousingnews.com
 13 days ago

Average senior housing occupancy in large metro markets did not inflect upward in the second quarter of 2021, largely due to a steady stream of new community openings. Occupancy hit a record-low of 78.7% during the second quarter of 2021, according to the latest NIC MAP Vision figures. That represents no change from the first quarter of 2021, when occupancy hit a revised average rate of 78.7%.

seniorhousingnews.com

