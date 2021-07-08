New Inventory Kept Senior Housing Occupancy at Record-Low Level in Q2 2021
Average senior housing occupancy in large metro markets did not inflect upward in the second quarter of 2021, largely due to a steady stream of new community openings. Occupancy hit a record-low of 78.7% during the second quarter of 2021, according to the latest NIC MAP Vision figures. That represents no change from the first quarter of 2021, when occupancy hit a revised average rate of 78.7%.seniorhousingnews.com
Comments / 0