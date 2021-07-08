Is There Really A "California Exodus" Happening? UC Researchers Don't Think So.

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. There's been a lot of talk about a "California Exodus" in recent years. Look at posts with that hashtag on Twitter, and you'll find people complaining about taxes, the high cost of living, left-leaning politics, the homeless, and immigrants. Some posts from those who've moved out taunt Californians who remain.