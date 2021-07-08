Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

This Dehydration Test On TikTok Will Tell You Whether You're Parched

By Brittany Leitner
Posted by 
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok is home to some pretty bizarre trends, but sometimes health tips the app can actually be helpful. Case in point: Karan Raj, M.R.C.S., who goes by the TikTok username @dr.karanr, posted a video where he weighed in on a simple hack for seeing if you're dehydrated. You may already be gauging your hydration level by the color of your pee, but this test is even easier to conduct and won't require a trip to the restroom.

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dehydration#Urine Test#Dry Skin#Dr#Everyday Hydration#Testing Com#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

13 Warning Signs You’re Way Too Dehydrated

Dehydration is simply the condition in which the body loses more water – whether through sweating, urinating, or breathing — than it takes in. The fluid needs to be replaced, or the body may get dehydrated. Many people may choose to wait until they feel thirsty to drink water. While this is a certain sign […]
Healththedoctorstv.com

What Your Body Odor Could Be Telling You about Your Health

The Doctors share how the scent of your body odor may be trying to tell you something about your health. Body odor is common, but when the odor is particularly bad it can be a sign of possible health concern. A person's diet is commonly linked to how they smell and The Doctors note that red meat and alcohol can contribute to having bad body odor. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage can also create sulfur buildup in the body, and the smell can leak out of the body in the form of sweat. One method that can help to reduce the smell these veggies produce is to cook them in water and salt.
Healthcrossroadstoday.com

What your urine color can tell you

A: If a person is well hydrated, the normal color of urine is a pale yellow. Someone who drinks large amounts of fluid or takes diuretics (water pills) can have almost clear-looking urine. A dark yellow color may indicate a need to increase your fluid intake. Red urine usually raises...
HealthPosted by
Ladders

Can you drink too much water? We talked to an expert to find out

The summer is in full swing, and according to weather reports, it has been hotter than average in many parts of the United States. With increased temperatures comes an increased need to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. But can drinking too much water be dangerous for our health?...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Eight Surprising Signs You Could Be Dehydrated (And How To Fix It)

We all know that staying hydrated is crucial for our overall health. And yet, many of us don't drink enough water. In fact, research shows that around 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated. "Water makes up about 60% of your body," says Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist and certified...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Major Negative Effect of Drinking Ice Water You Didn't Know, Study Says

When the weather is hot, there are few things more refreshing that quenching your thirst with a glass of ice cold water. Of course, it's not just your palate that benefits from keeping a glass of water at hand on hot days—it can also help stave off dehydration and may help reduce symptoms of heat exhaustion if you've been in hot weather for a prolonged period of time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
EnvironmentTelegraph

Have you really just got a heat rash... or something worse?

Britain’s unexpected spells of hot weather are wonderful, aren't they?. But what about those for whom the unprecedented run of sunny days and occasionally stifling heat, especially at night, have caused them to break out in heatrash?. Hot weather can put the skin at risk from a host of irritants,...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Health

Does Sticking Garlic Up Your Nose Clear Sinuses? What to Know About the Viral TikTok Trend

If you're desperate for relief from sinus congestion—or just enjoy watching mucus get expelled from a person's nose—then a new viral moment on TikTok may appeal to you. The video involves shoving a couple of garlic cloves up your nostrils, a seemingly effective hack for clearing clogged nasal passages. But doctors who specialize in nose and sinus problems say it doesn't really do anything to alleviate congestion. Plus, it's not a safe way to unclog your nostrils.
Behind Viral Videosthefreshtoast.com

This Bizarre TikTok Hack Claims To Help With Nasal Congestion

A viral TikTok hack claims to clear up nasal congestion with an herb you likely have in your kitchen. Here’s what experts think about it. TikTok is no stranger to advice from how to take care of your mental health, to chaotic ideas to get back at your ex. A new hack claims to help ease people’s nasal congestion by sticking a garlic clove up their nose, resulting in viral videos of people doing just that. Aside from the gross factor, is there any truth to these statements?
Behind Viral VideosLifehacker

TikTok's 'Dehydration Check' Is Silly and Useless

TikTok is a fantastic place to discover new things to worry about, or new ways to worry about old things. The latest is the “dehydration check,” in which you pinch the skin on your knuckle. If the skin stays wrinkled for a few seconds, that’s (supposedly) your sign to grab a glass of water.
Healthocmomblog.com

Where to Get Energy When You Feel Exhausted

You’re hitting a pillow for 9 hours per night, but feel like you haven’t slept in ages? If coffee doesn’t help, try these tips that will bring back your vigor!. Every third person reported to their health professional about feeling fatigued or exhausted, and this complaint is pretty much common through all age groups, from teens to elderly.
HealthHuffingtonPost

Here's How Quickly The Heat Can Dehydrate You

This summer is a scorching one. The western half of the U.S. continues to be gripped by extreme heat. Millions are under heat alerts, mussels and clams are cooking in the ocean, and wildfires are erupting out West. It’s not so cool back East either. June had Easterners sweltering in...
HealthPosted by
Vice

Everything You Can Possibly Do to Help Your Hangover

Want to have your world rocked? Scientists still don’t know why hangovers happen. They know they’re alcohol-induced, but otherwise the actual reason why alcohol is capable of making you feel like a sentient dish rag for a day (or days, if you’re closer to 30 than 20) remains a mystery. According to Laura Veach, an addiction medicine specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Health, that’s mostly because researchers didn’t start really looking into hangovers until about a decade ago.
HealthTexarkana Gazette

Sweeteners turn bacteria against you

Victor Lustig was a true con man, offering fake shares in fake businesses (Al Capone fell for it), counterfeiting money and even selling the Eiffel Tower. But all those artificial enterprises just ended him up in Alcatraz, where he died in 1947. Turns out that you all have been equally...
Healthourcommunitynow.com

Wellness: How to Spot and Treat the Signs of Heat Exhaustion

When heat becomes dangerous, you need to know what to watch for and how to avoid a medical emergency. At the height of summer, blistering temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. Here's how to recognize the signs and what to do about the symptoms. According to...
Skin CarePosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: What does fast nail growth actually mean?

DEAR DR. ROACH: If your fingernails grow really quickly, are you basically a healthy person? -- V.V.M. ANSWER: This is an urban legend. Every person has a speed at which their nails will grow that is largely genetically determined, and a person in good health will grow nails at that speed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy