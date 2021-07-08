Who Is Marc Kalman? Get To Know The Man In Bella Hadid's Latest PDA-Packed Picture

It seems pretty safe to say that Bella Hadid is off the market. The supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday, July 9, to post a bunch of photos of her time in Cannes, France — but there was one photo in particular that caught everyone's attention: a loved-up snap alongside rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the 24-year-old supermodel has not confirmed that she is currently in a relationship, actions speak louder than words, and a picture is worth a thousand. She captioned the photo dump, which included a snap of the two wrapped in a romantic embrace, "Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹."

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Kalman is reportedly an art director who has crafted album covers for artists like Travis Scott and Hayley Coupon. The creative mind has a private presence on social media with only 3,000 followers.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Sun, the possible new pair "met through friends" and were even seen having dinner together in New York City back in the beginning of June.

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

The mostly private relationship is a change for the covergirl, who was in an on-and-off relationship with The Weeknd for years after he asked the high-powered fashion model to be on the cover of his album back in 2015. Although she said no, the two ended up getting together at Coachella that same year.

During their relationship, the two often attended public events together like the Grammys and the Met Gala. The ex-duo were also not shy about showing their love off on social media.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

They ended up initially breaking up a year later in the fall of 2016 and later got back together around April 2018 following the "Starboy" singer's brief affair with Selena Gomez.

Hadid and the 31-year-old singer broke it off once again in August 2019, citing "scheduling conflicts" as the reason for their split.