Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Who Is Marc Kalman? Get To Know The Man In Bella Hadid's Latest PDA-Packed Picture

By Molly Claire Goddard
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 13 days ago

It seems pretty safe to say that Bella Hadid is off the market. The supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday, July 9, to post a bunch of photos of her time in Cannes, France — but there was one photo in particular that caught everyone's attention: a loved-up snap alongside rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the 24-year-old supermodel has not confirmed that she is currently in a relationship, actions speak louder than words, and a picture is worth a thousand. She captioned the photo dump, which included a snap of the two wrapped in a romantic embrace, "Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUxP7_0arM82x800
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Kalman is reportedly an art director who has crafted album covers for artists like Travis Scott and Hayley Coupon. The creative mind has a private presence on social media with only 3,000 followers.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Sun, the possible new pair "met through friends" and were even seen having dinner together in New York City back in the beginning of June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xnub0_0arM82x800
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

The mostly private relationship is a change for the covergirl, who was in an on-and-off relationship with The Weeknd for years after he asked the high-powered fashion model to be on the cover of his album back in 2015. Although she said no, the two ended up getting together at Coachella that same year.

During their relationship, the two often attended public events together like the Grammys and the Met Gala. The ex-duo were also not shy about showing their love off on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9pSg_0arM82x800
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

They ended up initially breaking up a year later in the fall of 2016 and later got back together around April 2018 following the "Starboy" singer's brief affair with Selena Gomez.

Hadid and the 31-year-old singer broke it off once again in August 2019, citing "scheduling conflicts" as the reason for their split.

Comments / 0

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

7K+
Followers
619
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pda#Getting Together#Grammy Awards#Cannes#Covergirl#Coachella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Just Called Her Relationship With Justin Bieber & Other Exes ‘Cursed’

Looking back. Selena Gomez seemingly shaded Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and other ex-boyfriends in an interview where she called her past relationships “cursed.”. In an interview with Vogue Australia in June, Gomez revealed that she felt “less than” in many of her past relationships, which led to her feeling like her love life was “cursed.” “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she said.. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Bella Hadid Seemingly Borrowed Kendall Jenner’s Strategy for Keeping a Relationship Secret

Bella Hadid only just confirmed her relationship with Marc Kalman, but according to Page Six, the love match is actually anything but new. In fact, the supermodel and her new art director beau apparently first started seeing each other all the way back in July of 2020–which means the pair is just on one side or the other of celebrating their one year anniversary together. Hmm, did Hadid borrow a from her friend Kendall Jenner’s dating handbook?
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Bella Hadid Brought Back the Y2K Graphic Tee Trend in an Ed Hardy Shirt

With the graphic tee trend of the early '00s officially in full swing, it was only a matter of time before Ed Hardy shirts made a return. Before falling off the radar in 2009, Ed Hardy was worn by just about everyone from Paris Hilton to Britney Spears (Chrissy Teigen even modeled the brand's bathing suits), and now the tattoo-inspired graphic T-shirts are finding their way back into our closets.
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Marc Kalman apprehend Bella’s explanation aflame authoritative

Bella Hadid is affective bound with new admirer Marc Kalman afterwards authoritative things official on Instagram. The 24-year-old archetypal and art director, 33, were spotted kissing in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, a day afterwards she aggregate a pic of them on her Instagram for the aboriginal time. The new photos from their French break appearance Bella aptitude into Marc as they lie on a boat. The archetypal rocks a vibrantly-colored long-sleeve shirt while Marc appears topless, cutting sunglasses.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

Bella Hadid Just Brought Back Ed Hardy Fashion During Outing With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

TikTok stars aren't the only ones reviving early aughts fashion. Case in point? Bella Hadid just brought back a major fashion trend from the early 2000s after she was spotted wearing an Ed Hardy T-shirt. You know, the tattoo-inspired designs made popular by celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and many others. Plus, Bill Hader cemented the brand's fashion in pop culture forever after debuting his Stefon character on Saturday Night Live. On Saturday, July 17, the 24-year-old supermodel stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for a quick coffee run in New York City. During their out and about, Bella rocked a fitted Ed Hardy tee, which...
CelebritiesElle

Bella Hadid Reportedly Hid Her Relationship With Marc Kalman for an Entire Year

Bella Hadid debuted her romance with art director Marc Kalman on her Instagram last Thursday, but according to Page Six, their romance isn't actually new. The outlet was told by a source that Hadid dated Kalman privately for a year before going public. And the proof can be seen in paparazzi photos, where Kalman appears with Hadid in plain sight but not romantically linked.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Bella and Gigi Hadid And EmRata Take Big Pants, Little Tops to the Extremes

In the late 1990s/early 2000s, as a culture, we collectively decided that being a kandi raver was like, the hottest look. Pairing tiny tops with wide-leg pants became synonymous with the burgeoning dance scene because it was functional: the tiny top kept the raver cool, while the wide pants could hold water bottles and illicit goods. And although the silhouette had been part of hip-hop culture since its inception (most notably, Aaliyah’s iconic uniform), the look really seeped out in the popular style vernacular once parents began clutching their pearls about MDMA overdoses at raves (please party safe, folks). Suddenly, giant UFO pants and bikini tops were everywhere, until they weren’t — but flash forward to 2021, and three harbingers of today’s fashion are bringing rave-style back. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella and Gigi Hadid all recently wore variations on this theme, bringing it out from the Gadzook’s sale rack and into high fashion.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Gigi Hadid Shows Love to Model Nanga Awasum in Viral Tweet

Gigi Hadid has changed a fellow model's life with a simple Instagram shoutout. The 26-year-old posted a picture of model Nanga Awasum to her Instagram Story on Thursday. The pic shows Nanga's back as she walks down a New York City street, with Gigi writing, "Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen," per People. Gigi added that she "was too 🤤🤤🤤 to get a pic of the front, but she was major."
CelebritiesParents Magazine

Gigi Hadid Is Asking Fans and Press to Not Publish Pictures of Her Daughter's Face

Ever since giving birth in September last year, Gigi Hadid has made every effort to keep her daughter, Khai, out of the public eye. Though Hadid has shared a number of pictures on Instagram, she's kept Khai's face hidden to protect her privacy, and her partner Zayn Malik has done the same. Now, though, Hadid is realizing that it's getting harder and harder to keep Khai private, so she's asking the public for help—and respect.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Talk About French Girl Cool! Here’s A Peek Into Bella Hadid’s Cannes/Couture Week Wardrobe

’Twas an eventful trip to France for our beloved Bella! Beginning with her red carpet debut in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier number, bejeweled in Chopard (not to mention the ensuing gilded Schiaparelli lungs) and ending the trip with a boyfriend tease while dressed in a coordinating Burberry set, the model made her French sabbatical one for the fashion books.
Musicthefocus.news

Is Marc Kalman Jewish? Bella Hadid and new beau send Insta crazy

Bella Hadid has just posted about her potential new boyfriend on Instagram and people are going crazy for the pair. But who is her new flame? Fans are wondering about his career, and if he is Jewish. We introduce you to art director Marc Kalman. Meet Bella’s new beau. Bella’s...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Bella Hadid Presents the Mullet of Buns

Welcome to day two of me trying to wrap my head around Bella Hadid's bun. The model has inadvertently become the face of this year's Cannes Film Festival — turning heads in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and giving her mystery boyfriend his grid debut — and her latest appearance was no less headline making. At the Tre Piani screening on July 11, Hadid wore a couture Schiaparelli gown with an open neckline and a gold, branched, lung-shaped statement necklace. Her hair was just as transfixing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy