Valley funding roundup: Hammoq raises $3M while Better Agency rounds up $2.1M

The recent Coin98 funding will help the company’s general presence in the DeFi sector, especially in the Asian financial markets. Coin98 Labs has successfully raised $11.25M in a strategic funding round to expand the scope of its DeFi applications. The funding, which ended in late May, was led by Spartan Group and Hashed. The company is also launching the Coin98 Exchange to satisfy untapped demand in the DeFi space.