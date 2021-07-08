‘Zola’ proves a Twitter thread is the best form of storytelling
A24 has given the world another reason to head to movie theaters. “Zola” is based on a Twitter thread from 2015 which tells the story of A’Ziah “Zola” King’s mind-boggling trip with an unlikely acquaintance. With incredible performances across the board and an artistic style anyone can appreciate, I loved every second of it. The film tells the story mostly word for word, or in this case tweet for tweet, creating one of the most suspenseful, yet entertaining, movies of the year so far. “Zola” is a must-see, and the list is endless as to why.www.ntdaily.com
