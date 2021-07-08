Cancel
Marc Kalman: Everything To Know About Bella Hadid’s BF After She Confirms Romance

By Eric Todisco
Hollywood Life
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Hadid confirmed that she has a new boyfriend — and his name is Marc Kalman. Here’s everything we know about Marc, including his art collaboration with one familiar rapper. Bella Hadid, 24, has got herself a new man! The supermodel went public with new boyfriend Marc Kalman in a...

Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Bella and Gigi Hadid And EmRata Take Big Pants, Little Tops to the Extremes

In the late 1990s/early 2000s, as a culture, we collectively decided that being a kandi raver was like, the hottest look. Pairing tiny tops with wide-leg pants became synonymous with the burgeoning dance scene because it was functional: the tiny top kept the raver cool, while the wide pants could hold water bottles and illicit goods. And although the silhouette had been part of hip-hop culture since its inception (most notably, Aaliyah’s iconic uniform), the look really seeped out in the popular style vernacular once parents began clutching their pearls about MDMA overdoses at raves (please party safe, folks). Suddenly, giant UFO pants and bikini tops were everywhere, until they weren’t — but flash forward to 2021, and three harbingers of today’s fashion are bringing rave-style back. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella and Gigi Hadid all recently wore variations on this theme, bringing it out from the Gadzook’s sale rack and into high fashion.
CelebritiesPage Six

Bella Hadid kisses rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman in Instagram photo

Bella Hadid has apparently found love again. The supermodel sneakily slipped a PDA-packed photo of her kissing rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman into the last slide of a France photodump — which fans were quick to notice and focus on despite its end placement. Hadid, who is traveling between Cannes and...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Bella Hadid Holds Hands With BF Marc Kalman While Rocking Ruffled Dress For Cannes — Photos

Bella Hadid and her new boyfriend Marc Kalman were spotted walking hand-in-hand outside a luxury hotel in France after confirming their relationship at Cannes Film Festival. Bella Hadid, 24, and boyfriend Marc Kalman are on the move. The supermodel and her art director beau were seen arriving via boat at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Monday, July 12, days after Bella debuted their relationship in a social media post from Cannes Film Festival. Bella was dressed in a ruffled yellow dress and yellow heels while walking up the outdoor steps at the hotel. Marc, meanwhile, gracefully held his new woman’s hand while wearing a casual gray T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. Both stars wore sunglasses to block out the bright French sun.
New York City, NYHarper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid Wears a Cream-Colored Knit Blouse and Sleek Matching Trousers in New York City

Gigi Hadid proves once again that she is the queen of chic comfort dressing. On Thursday, the model was seen in New York City stepping out in a cream-hued ensemble featuring a knit blouse by Victoria Beckham and matching wide-leg trousers. She complemented the outfit with a simple brown belt and leather pointed-toe pumps, and accessorized with '90s-inspired brown rectangular framed sunglasses, a patterned shoulder bag, beaded necklaces, and a statement opal ring by Jacquie Aiche.
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Bella Hadid Makes Out With New Boyfriend Marc Kalman While Traveling Across The French Riviera

Bella Hadid and her new boyfriend can’t keep their hands off of each other! See the pics. Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman are growing strong in the French Riviera. The model, 24, and her new art director boyfriend were photographed aboard a tiny inflatable boat in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, sharing a passionate kiss. Marc’s arms are wrapped around Bella’s waist in some of the snapshots; in others, the model is captured caressing her new boyfriend’s face. See the photos HERE!
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Model Nanga Awasum says Gigi Hadid changed her life after clicking photo of her costume

Nanga Awasum has said Gigi Hadid changed her life overnight after she shared an image of the West African model on her Instagram story. On Thursday, 26-year-old supermodel Hadid posted a picture showing Awasum from behind, with the caption: “Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen.”She added: “Was too [drool emoji] to get a pic of the front, but she was major.”After noticing Hadid’s mention, the 23-year-old model shared a photograph of her entire outfit, and said she now wished she had turned around.“It’s the way @GiGiHadid would have changed my entire life if I was only...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Pay It Forward: Model Nanga Awasum Picks a Favorite Gigi Hadid Outfit After Gigi Posted About Hers

Model Nanga Awasum was just going about her day when supermodel Gigi Hadid was struck by her confidence on the street. Gigi quickly snapped a pic of her outfit and wrote on Instagram, "Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day : this queen. Was too 🤤 🤤 🤤 to get a pic of the front, but she was major." Nanga was wearing a khaki-colored button-down knotted into a crop top with denim flares and a Dior bag. The '70s-infused outfit looked pretty great, if we do say so ourselves.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bella Hadid confirms her new courtship with this romantic photo

The supermodel has a sweet new love. On July 8, Bella Hadid took to Instagram to subtly confirm her relationship with the art director. Marc Kalman. Among a series of photos from her trip to France, where she walked the runways at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Bella blurted out a photo of herself and Marc snuggling together. In the picture, the duo can be seen hugging as they lean in to kiss.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Yep, It's Time For a Deep Dive on Bella Hadid's Art Director Boyfriend, Marc Kalman

Sorry to those of you waiting on a wishing star for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd to get back together, but it doesn't seem like a reconciliation will be happening between those two anytime soon! In fact, Bella appears to have moved on to a new guy—who isn't Jack Nicholson's grandson, remember that brief romance?—if her most recent Instagram post is any indicator.
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Marc Kalman apprehend Bella’s explanation aflame authoritative

Bella Hadid is affective bound with new admirer Marc Kalman afterwards authoritative things official on Instagram. The 24-year-old archetypal and art director, 33, were spotted kissing in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, a day afterwards she aggregate a pic of them on her Instagram for the aboriginal time. The new photos from their French break appearance Bella aptitude into Marc as they lie on a boat. The archetypal rocks a vibrantly-colored long-sleeve shirt while Marc appears topless, cutting sunglasses.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

Bella Hadid Just Brought Back Ed Hardy Fashion During Outing With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

TikTok stars aren't the only ones reviving early aughts fashion. Case in point? Bella Hadid just brought back a major fashion trend from the early 2000s after she was spotted wearing an Ed Hardy T-shirt. You know, the tattoo-inspired designs made popular by celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and many others. Plus, Bill Hader cemented the brand's fashion in pop culture forever after debuting his Stefon character on Saturday Night Live. On Saturday, July 17, the 24-year-old supermodel stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for a quick coffee run in New York City. During their out and about, Bella rocked a fitted Ed Hardy tee, which...
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Talk About French Girl Cool! Here’s A Peek Into Bella Hadid’s Cannes/Couture Week Wardrobe

’Twas an eventful trip to France for our beloved Bella! Beginning with her red carpet debut in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier number, bejeweled in Chopard (not to mention the ensuing gilded Schiaparelli lungs) and ending the trip with a boyfriend tease while dressed in a coordinating Burberry set, the model made her French sabbatical one for the fashion books.

Comments / 0

Community Policy