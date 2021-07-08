Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Suffers ankle injury at scrimmage

Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons is off to a better start in his young career than Draymond Green, although that isn’t saying much. Coming out of Michigan State, Green was barely a role player in 2012, and Stewart was in the actual rotation for the Detroit Pistons, and even started 14 times at the end of the year. But even as Draymond became more of a focal point of Golden State’s game, it still took him a while to get on the level Stewart has already established for himself.