Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Suffers ankle injury at scrimmage

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Stewart suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's USA Select Team vs. Team USA scrimmage, and he left the game to get treatment, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports. The severity of the injury is unknown, so it's not clear if Stewart is in jeopardy of missing time next season. He's coming off an excellent rookie season. Drafted 16th overall out of Washington, the center averaged 12.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 assists in the 14 games that he started.

www.cbssports.com

