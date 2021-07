The first settlers came to the Prosper area in 1846. Then, 173 years later, Laurel Caras and her family arrived. Prosper quickly felt like home to Caras (implementation strategy senior consultant at Wells Fargo, an instructor at Hot Body Yoga and the owner of Fin Photography), husband Ryan (a recruiter) and their daughter Finlee, who turns 5 next month. They’ve found everything they need in their neighborhood and the surrounding community. And that’s no surprise: The area is booming, with the population up 158 percent in less than a decade.