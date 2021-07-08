Cancel
Mccone County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCone, Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across western Valley County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If on or near the Fort Peck Dam and Rock Creek, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: McCone; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Valley County in northeastern Montana Northwestern McCone County in northeastern Montana * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 249 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles northwest of St. Marie to 7 miles north of Tampico to 16 miles south of Hinsdale, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Glasgow, Nashua, Fort Peck, The Pines Rec Area, Fort Peck Marina, Tampico, Duck Creek Rec Area, St. Marie, Vandalia, Park Grove, The Bentonite Plant and Whatley. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

