NBA Finals: 3 key takeaways from Game 1 between Bucks and Suns

A packed house of just under 17,000 fans flooded Phoenix Suns Arena in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night for Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. Many may not have predicted this matchup at the beginning of the year, including yours truly, but both the Bucks and Suns are very deserving of being where they are because they were two of the two most consistent teams all season long.