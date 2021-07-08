Charles Douglas Smith College Scholarship Directors select 2021-2022 winners
Charles Douglas Smith College Scholarship Directors selected the 2021-2022 winners of the annual scholarship. Students are chosen for their academic ability, citizenship, community involvement and service. Their application is also judged on a well-prepared plan for college and any special financial needs. This educational scholarship has a value of $1,350 per year for 2 years, totaling $2700, and is sponsored by the Charles Smith family of Crowder, and the Robert Miller family of Canadian.www.mcalesternews.com
