Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Southern Oneida AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ONEIDA AND NORTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 449 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Cicero, or 9 miles east of Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clay, Cicero, North Syracuse, Camden, Florence, Ava, Blossvale, Bridgeport, Brewerton and Taberg. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton.