DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Events

11:30 -My Meal My Way (Call Center for Pickup Time) Caregiver Support Group meets the third Thursday of each month, from 3-4 pm. This group welcomes those who are caring for another adult in their home. The challenges of helping a loved one, a spouse or parent, manage daily living needs are different for everyone. Take time to share with others with similar issues, finding support and laughter together. Contact Natalie, for more information.