Framingham gets $200K state grant for improvements on School Street
FRAMINGHAM — The city’s Highway Division has received a $200,000 Shared Streets and Spaces grant to improve pedestrian accessibility on a section of School Street. “Our Public Works team is very appreciative of the Baker-Polito administration and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for this grant opportunity,” Public Works Director Blake Lukis said in a statement. “It is vital to keep investing and improving Framingham’s public infrastructure.www.metrowestdailynews.com
Comments / 0