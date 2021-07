Dolores Avery, the mother of Making A Murderer subject Steven Avery, has died at 83. TMZ reports that Dolores died on the morning of July 8 after a long battle with dementia. Avery's attorney Kathleen Zellner shared a message to his fans, saying, "He needs your support now more than ever" while also included his mailing address at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.