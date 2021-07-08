Cat Lift Trucks Go Hydrostatic for the First Time

Dodge redefined the muscle era of the 1970s with this truck leaving Ford and Chevy cars in its dust. Towards the end of the muscle car era, government restrictions were increasing and while it may have been necessary for the protection of the environment and the conservation of fuel, it was all but choking out the American V8. No matter how hard Detroit tried, they could not make a car that fit the U.S. EPA standards while pushing the boundaries of speed. Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds, and even Corvettes went from nipping at 400-horses to struggling to break 200. What wasn’t regulated by these strict emission standards though was trucks and Dodge took full advantage, making the first hotrod truck, the Lil’ Red Express.