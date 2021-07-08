Cat Lift Trucks Go Hydrostatic for the First Time
Mitsubishi Logistnext Americas Group launches its first Cat Hydrostatic Internal Combustion Forklift series, using advanced hydrostatic engine and technology system designed to boost productivity and provide intuitive control when handling heavy-duty materials. The field-proven, EPA emissions-compliant engine and hydrostatic drive system is designed for a range of heavy-duty manufacturing and warehousing activity that focuses on smoother acceleration, directional change and increased uptime.www.foodlogistics.com
