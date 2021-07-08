Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

UNA Student Pantry to benefit from faculty member’s book

WHNT-TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, Ala. – A portion of the proceeds from a faculty member’s new book will benefit the University of North Alabama’s (UNA) Student Pantry. Dr. Jason McCall, author of “What Shot Did You Ever Take,” previously donated 25 percent of his book sales to The Pantry from June 8 to 15. The novel is a collaborative collection of poetry written by Dr. McCall and Brian Oliu and pays homage to the famous “Rocky” films and discusses topics related to the franchise and authors’ experiences.

whnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Florence, AL
Entertainment
Florence, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Una#Food Insecurity#Book Sales#Charity#Lrb Una#English#The Una Pantry#West Alabama Food Bank#The Una Student Pantry#The Pantry At Una
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy