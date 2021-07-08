UNA Student Pantry to benefit from faculty member’s book

FLORENCE, Ala. – A portion of the proceeds from a faculty member’s new book will benefit the University of North Alabama’s (UNA) Student Pantry. Dr. Jason McCall, author of “What Shot Did You Ever Take,” previously donated 25 percent of his book sales to The Pantry from June 8 to 15. The novel is a collaborative collection of poetry written by Dr. McCall and Brian Oliu and pays homage to the famous “Rocky” films and discusses topics related to the franchise and authors’ experiences.