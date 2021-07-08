Cancel
MMO Game Thread: Pirates vs Mets, 7:10 PM

By Elliot Teichman
metsmerizedonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHP JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44) Did you miss seeing the Mets play the Pirates last year and most of this year? Get ready for Pirate overload – the Mets play their next seven games against the Pirates. The two teams will get to know each other well through a four-game set in Queens starting today and then a three game set in Pittsburgh after the All-Star Break. The next time the Mets play a team with a different name will be on July 19th!

