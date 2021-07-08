Cancel
Elections

Early in-voting person begins today in tribal elections

By Derrick James STAFF WRITER
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBu05_0arM5Xo700

Choctaw Nation voters who want to cast an early in-person ballot in advance of Saturday’s general election can do so today.

Early in-person voting will be available Friday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the general election occurring Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters in Choctaw Districts 4, 7, and 10.

According to the Choctaw Nation Election Board, councilmembers for District 6, District 9, and District 12 are unopposed this year and will not appear on the ballot.

According to data from the Choctaw Nation Election Board, a total of 1,734 voters are eligible to vote in District 4, 1,994 are eligible in District 7, and 1,440 in District 10.

Voters in District 10 will decide between incumbent Anthony Dillard and challenger Sherman Bo Miller.

District 10 includes Atoka, northern Bryan and southern Pittsburg counties.

Voters in the district will vote at the Choctaw Community Center located at 1203 West Liberty Road in Atoka.

In District 4, a new council member will be elected in a race between Jess Henry and Jennifer Roberts, as incumbent Delton Cox did not file for reelection.

District 4 voters can vote at the Choctaw Community Center in Poteau at 208 B Street or at the Community Center in Spiro at 19400 AES Road.

Voters in District 7 will also vote in a new council member, as Jack Austin Sr. did not file for reelection.

Adrian Johnico, Joey Tom, James H. Smith, and Melissa Reich all filed for the District 7 seat.

District 6 incumbent Jennifer Woods and District 12 incumbent James Frazier ran unopposed, according to the Choctaw Nation Election Board.

Two locations are also available for District 7 voters — the Choctaw Community Center in Antlers at 302 SW O Street or the Choctaw Community Center in Wright City at 5718 Rodeo Grounds Road.

Any person who has obtained tribal membership as defined by Article II of the Constitution and had attained the age of 18 by the date of any election shall be eligible to register to vote in Choctaw Nation tribal elections.

Voters must present an ID issued by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma showing full name and date of birth or a photo ID issued by another government.

Same-day registration is available at the voting precincts.

Mail-in ballots that were sent to each eligible voters in June must be received and processed by the U.S. Postal Service office in Durant by 4:30 p.m. July 9.

The ballots, when mailed to the voter, shall be accompanied by a plain opaque envelope marked “BALLOT”, and a pre- addressed postage paid affidavit envelope for voter’s convenience. The return envelope will have the mailing address for the Election Board on it.

On Election Day, July 10, the voter will provide the voting location board with his/her name and address. The voter must present an ID issued by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma showing full name and date of birth or a photo ID issued by another government.

The Choctaw Nation Election Board may be contacted 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Headquarters, 1802 Chukka Hina in Durant, by email at ElectionBoard@choctawnation.com, or by phone 1-800-522-6170 ext. 2989 or 2633.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com

