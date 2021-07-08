San Antonio urgent care clinic owner defrauded nearly $900,000 from the U.S.

A local physician assistant admitted to defrauding Medicaid, Medicare, and TRICARE out of nearly $900,000 in kickbacks. Christopher Felix Montoya, owner TPC Family Care and Medical Clinics in San Antonio and Laredo, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and to pay and receive healthcare kickbacks on July 7, according to news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas.