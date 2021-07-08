MILLENNIAL PERSPECTIVE: Walking the tightrope of life
Do you ever feel like you are teetering too close to one side when trying to balance your life? For many millennials this may include work, family, social life, and school. It can be a lot to handle sometimes. So, what can we do to help ourselves get balanced? Well, there are a lot of things to consider and to try. The process of finding balance may include a lot of trial and error. However, when you find the right match, it will have been worth it.www.mcalesternews.com
Comments / 0