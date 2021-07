This letter was sent to Sussex County Council regarding the hearing scheduled for July 27 on the proposed hotel and restaurant in the last remaining undisturbed wetlands on Route 54: Please say no to building on this environmentally sensitive parcel. Please say no to removing yet another of nature’s barriers that protect us from the ever-increasing storms, pollution of our bays, and displacing of our wildlife. We do not need another restaurant (have you dined out lately?) or a hotel there. We do not need more traffic on Route 54. We do not need yet another developer raping our land for their monetary gain. When is enough enough?