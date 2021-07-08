Cancel
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Slated to start Friday

 13 days ago

McKenzie will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Friday's game against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. McKenzie was sent to the minors in mid-June, and he posted a 3.94 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB in 16 innings across four Triple-A starts since the demotion. He last pitched Sunday, so he should be on normal rest when he returns to the major-league club Friday. The right-hander made 11 appearances (10 starts) for Cleveland earlier in the year and recorded a 6.38 ERA and 59:39 K:BB in 42.1 innings.

