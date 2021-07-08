LOCKWOOD: Oklahoma Vegetable of the Month: Green Beans

Crunchy, crispy, and vibrant as can be, green beans are practically one of the seven wonders of the world. Right? Right. We're obsessed with them year-round, but especially during spring and summer, when they're at their peak (like . . . right now!). But frankly, the same dish of sautéed green beans with slivered almonds and lemon zest can get a little boring time and time again. We're always looking for new ways to highlight seasonal produce to change things up a bit. Food editor Emma Laperruque does this time and time again, asking questions like "What If Latkes Were Made With...Asparagus?" and baking feta with fresh strawberries. Leave it to recipe developer and frequent Food52 contributor Caroline Lange to come up with a totally new and innovative way to serve green beans — in the form of a sandwich!