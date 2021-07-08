LOCKWOOD: Oklahoma Vegetable of the Month: Green Beans
Green beans are available year-round, with a peak season of May to October. Green beans are also called string beans and snap beans. Green beans were once called string beans because a fibrous string ran along the seam of the bean. The string was noticeable when you snapped off the ends. The snapping noise is the reason for its other nickname. Today they are stringless. Green beans are also available canned and frozen.www.mcalesternews.com
