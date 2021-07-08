Cancel
MLB

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Dealing with jammed finger

 13 days ago

Grossman isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Twins due to a jammed finger, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Grossman's finger is swollen after he jammed it in Wednesday's series finale against Texas, so he'll be held out of the lineup as a result. It's not yet clear whether he could be available off the bench, but the left fielder should be considered day-to-day for now.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Manager AJ Hinch is masterminding robberies

The Detroit Tigers are tied for the most steals in the American League as Manager A.J. Hinch is using his players’ skill set to the maximum. In yesterday’s victory over the Minnesota Twins yesterday afternoon to complete the sweep, there were a few highlights that the Detroit Tigers did to make this possible.
MLBnumberfire.com

Eric Haase (head) at DH for Tigers Monday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (head) is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Texas Rangers. Haase was held out Sunday after being struck in the head by a fastball in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. He avoided a concussion and is back in the lineup on Monday to bat sixth as the Tigers' designated hitter. Miguel Cabrera is hitting cleanup and playing first base. Jonathan Schoop is on second base over Isaac Paredes.
MLBnumberfire.com

Robbie Grossman batting third for Detroit on Friday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Grossman will start in left field on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Matt Manning and the Twins. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grossman for 12.1 FanDuel points on...
MLBMLB

Top 5 teams for Nelson Cruz if he's dealt

The Minnesota Twins, limping to the finish line of what may go down as the most disappointing season in team history, still have one more way to make an impact on 2021 pennant races. Unlike many clubs who are either clear buyers or on the bubble, the 40-54 Twins are clear sellers. And unlike the handful of unsuccessful teams who might like to sell but have little to offer, the Twins have made it to this point with plenty of talent on their roster.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Why you'll see Miguel Cabrera back at 1B a little more often for the Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch penciled Miguel Cabrera into Monday's starting lineup as the team's first baseman for the second time since June 22. As the All-Star break approached, the Tigers pulled Cabrera away from his semi-regular duties at first base. His right calf flared up, and although Cabrera didn't need a stint on the injured list, Hinch didn't want to roll the dice near the halfway point of the season.
MLBMLB

Grossman's G1 HR helps Tigers make history

DETROIT -- The Tigers spent last weekend in Minnesota struggling to finish off games. They opened the second half of their season Saturday afternoon against the Twins at Comerica Park with the kind of 1-0 game they’ve never enjoyed in their long, rich history. Never in the Tigers’ 121 seasons...
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers 1, Twins 0 (7 innings): Grossman’s early blast holds up

With the All-Star break, plus Mother Nature dumping a bunch of rain on Friday, the Tigers and Twins eventually got to play a game on a mostly sunny Saturday afternoon. A first-inning leadoff solo home run from Robbie Grossman was the only run in the game, as the Tigers won the first game of the doubleheader, 1-0.
MLBBless You Boys

Monday Tigers News: Wily Peralta for Cy Young

What a weekend. Twenty four year old Collin Morikawa won the British Open in his first ever appearance, the hip-hop world lost a legend in Biz Markie, and, oh yeah, the Tigers — despite a pitching staff being held together by craft glue and duck tape — swept the Twins. That last one was fun. It’s on to a very winnable series against the Texas Rangers. Let’s see what’s happening while we wait for that series to get underway.
MLBMLB

Tigers, Madden (No. 32 pick) agree to deal

The Detroit Tigers today agreed to terms with RHP Ty Madden, the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, which the Tigers were awarded in the Competitive Balance A round. Madden joins the Tigers organization after three seasons at the University of Texas, including a standout redshirt sophomore season, during which he posted a 7-5 record and 2.45 ERA (113.2IP/31ER) on 75 hits and 44 walks, while striking out 137. Among Big 12 Conference pitchers, he led the pack in opponents batting average (.188), strikeouts and innings pitched, while ranking second in ERA and tied for fifth in wins. His college career recently concluded at the College World Series in Omaha, where he tossed two games against eventual national champion Mississippi State, combining to allow four earned runs over 13.0 innings, while striking out 18. Standing 6-foot-3 and 215-pounds, Madden established a single-game career high with 14 punchouts on March 5, 2021 at Houston, tossing a complete game two-hitter en route to the victory.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers to miss 'couple of weeks' with forearm injury

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers went through his normal pregame routine ahead of Monday's series opener against the Texas Rangers. He reported his "arm was bugging him," manager AJ Hinch said after his team's 14-0 win at Comerica Park. By the time batting practice began, athletic trainer Doug Teter informed Hinch that his starting catcher needed to be scratched from the lineup.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Revisiting our season predictions

The Detroit Tigers are off to an excellent start in the second half of the season, and it’s part of a general trend of solid baseball over the last two months. Things looked a bit sketchy for the Tigers as they dropped a four-game series to the Twins heading into the All-Star break. But the time off seems to have given a taxed bullpen the rest it needed, and the club is right back to playing .500 ball.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers’ Jake Rogers out 2-3 weeks with forearm strain

DETROIT -- Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers is likely to miss two or three weeks with a strain in his right forearm, manager A.J. Hinch said after Monday’s victory over the Texas Rangers. Rogers was scratched from the starting lineup before the game and then placed on the injured list...
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers may try to sign RHP Jackson Jobe to an underslot deal, per report

The 2021 MLB draft is set to kick off on Sunday evening, and there’s been an unusually low amount of consensus on exactly what will happen in the first few picks. The Tigers’ pick is one of the disputed selections, as experts can’t seem to agree which of a handful of prospects are the team’s preference after prep shortstop Marcelo Mayer. One of the players involved in that conversation is high school right-hander Jackson Jobe.

