Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Dealing with jammed finger

The Detroit Tigers today agreed to terms with RHP Ty Madden, the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, which the Tigers were awarded in the Competitive Balance A round. Madden joins the Tigers organization after three seasons at the University of Texas, including a standout redshirt sophomore season, during which he posted a 7-5 record and 2.45 ERA (113.2IP/31ER) on 75 hits and 44 walks, while striking out 137. Among Big 12 Conference pitchers, he led the pack in opponents batting average (.188), strikeouts and innings pitched, while ranking second in ERA and tied for fifth in wins. His college career recently concluded at the College World Series in Omaha, where he tossed two games against eventual national champion Mississippi State, combining to allow four earned runs over 13.0 innings, while striking out 18. Standing 6-foot-3 and 215-pounds, Madden established a single-game career high with 14 punchouts on March 5, 2021 at Houston, tossing a complete game two-hitter en route to the victory.