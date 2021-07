The Dallas Mavericks has a new head coach, and it is a man who has experience in bringing a championship to the franchise. After the departure of Rick Carlisle, the Mavs appointed Jason Kidd as the new head coach. Kidd was an assistant coach at the Lakers looking for a new opportunity as a head coach. During his playing career, he won an NBA championship in 2011 with the Mavericks, toppling the 'Big Three' in Miami. But what can Kidd bring as a coach? Fans will be excited to see how Kidd, a legendary point-guard in his own right, can help Luka Doncic take his game to the next level. And according to Kidd, that is exactly what he is looking to do.